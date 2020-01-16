Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Sell

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ XLRN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,517. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

