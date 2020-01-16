Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.50 Price Target for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
Read More: Cash Flow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.