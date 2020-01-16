Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $951.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $951.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.40 million. KB Home posted sales of $811.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. 328,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,443. KB Home has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
