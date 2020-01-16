Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 271.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $3,692,000.

IRBT stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $55.88. 2,874,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,778. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

