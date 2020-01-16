Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $164.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.93 million and the lowest is $161.05 million. GDS reported sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $579.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $583.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $839.62 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,400. GDS has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

