Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.87.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

