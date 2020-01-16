Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $874.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce $874.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.82 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $853.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.81. 30,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

