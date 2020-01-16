Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,350. The firm has a market cap of $730.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.