Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,350. The firm has a market cap of $730.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
