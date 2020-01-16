Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54).

Several brokerages have commented on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. 3,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,060. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $525.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.27.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,202 shares of company stock worth $677,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

