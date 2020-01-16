Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 1,538,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

