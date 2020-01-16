Zacks: Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07.

IDRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,877 shares of company stock valued at $287,761. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.89 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

