Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.11. Guess? reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Guess? stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 746,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Guess? has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth $94,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Guess? by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth $580,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.