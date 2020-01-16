Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DBD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $63,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 56,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.