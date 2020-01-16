Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. 6,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

