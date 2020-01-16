Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

CWST stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 397,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,837. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

