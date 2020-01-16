Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPFH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 523,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

