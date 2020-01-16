XEL Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, XEL has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a market cap of $478,734.00 and $70.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

