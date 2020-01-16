WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.15.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$93.97. 96,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$62.56 and a 12-month high of C$95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.