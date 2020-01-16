Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDI. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.89 ($214.99).

Shares of ETR WDI traded up €7.35 ($8.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €128.55 ($149.48). The company had a trading volume of 3,592,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a one year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a one year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

