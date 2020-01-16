Winmill & CO. Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Winmill & CO. Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,539,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.97. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $320.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

