Winmill & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.65. 891,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

