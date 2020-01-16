Winmill & CO. Inc. Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.