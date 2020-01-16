WINk Trading Up 6.6% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

