WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $18.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
