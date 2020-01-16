William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Visa from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

Visa stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.48. The stock had a trading volume of 387,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

