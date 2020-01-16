William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDSI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $515.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $46,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 572,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,178,386 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,585 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

