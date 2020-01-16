Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 38.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

