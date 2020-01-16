Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.