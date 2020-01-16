Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.30, but opened at $66.67. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 5,229,337 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

