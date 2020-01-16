WeShow Token (WET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,905.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. WeShow Token has a market cap of $540,484.00 and approximately $22,905.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeShow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,732,931 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

