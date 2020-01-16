Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.98.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.19. 962,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48.
In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.