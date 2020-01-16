Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.19. 962,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

