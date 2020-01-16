Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 183,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 953,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 88,626 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 10.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

