Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Overweight

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

CMI opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. Cummins has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

