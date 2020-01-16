Wells Fargo & Co Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $45.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

