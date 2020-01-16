Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

