Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 62,972 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,972 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of VF worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in VF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

VF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

