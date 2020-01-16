Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,822 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.68% of Apergy worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apergy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.40. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

