Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 26,402 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

