Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of Lincoln National worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

