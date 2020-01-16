Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

