Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 5,023,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

