Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,058 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. 2,655,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,975. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

