Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $210.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.35. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

