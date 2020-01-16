Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.32. 9,359,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

