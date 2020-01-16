Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,153. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.