WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.