Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.94. 8,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $100.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,810,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 598.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 151,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

