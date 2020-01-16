Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.67) price objective (up from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.37). The firm has a market cap of $635.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.