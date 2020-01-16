Watkin Jones PLC (WJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $636.74 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.92. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.67) price target (up from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

