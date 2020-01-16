Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.66 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.87), 2,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.05. The company has a market cap of $65.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.